Sources: Chelsea still hoping to offload first-team duo before Saudi transfer deadline

Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling with Chelsea in the 2023/24 season (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are still aiming to offload Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi to Saudi Pro League clubs before their transfer deadline on September 23rd.

Sources with a close understanding of Chelsea’s plans have informed CaughtOffside that Sterling and Disasi remain available despite failing to agree moves away from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Sterling had attracted some interest from Fulham, Besiktas, Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli, but a move failed to materialise. Disasi, meanwhile, was on the list of clubs such as West Ham, Bournemouth and Wolves, but also ended up staying.

Still, sources are adamant that Chelsea want to offload both players and will hope to find suitors from Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

Chelsea still looking for Sterling and Disasi buyers

There is some hope that Chelsea will be able to offload at least one of Sterling and Disasi this month, according to one source.

“Chelsea are willing to negotiate, possibly for lower asking prices now,” our source said. “At least one deal could go through before the winter window closes in Saudi Arabia.

“Sterling and Disasi are not in Enzo Maresca’s plans. The club would prefer permanent exits over loaning them out again.”

Can Chelsea continue to trim down their squad?

Chelsea could really do with offloading Sterling and Disasi as they still look like they need to trim this squad down a little.

It was another summer of big spending for CFC, who brought in exciting new additions such as Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Estevao Willian, Jorrel Hato, and Alejandro Garnacho.

The Blues were able to offload the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Still, they would also have been keen to get rid of Sterling and Disasi, so they’ll be hoping the Saudi market can give them an opportunity to do so very soon.