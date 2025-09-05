“From what I understand…” – Liverpool star speaks out on transfer approach from CL giants

Cody Gakpo celebrates with Dominik Szoboszlai (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has spoken out on a summer transfer window saga involving Bayern Munich that ultimately ended with him signing a new contract.

The Netherlands international was at one point linked as a Bayern transfer target, as covered by Christian Falk in his CF Bayern Insider column.

It was suggested at the time, however, that Gakpo may have been using Bayern’s interest to help land himself a new contract at Anfield.

Either way, a deal didn’t happen, with Bayern instead signing Luis Diaz from Liverpool, while Gakpo ended up committing his future to the Reds.

Gakpo has now finally broken his silence on this saga during an interview with ESPN.

Cody Gakpo on Bayern Munich transfer interest

When asked about the links with Bayern, Gakpo said: “From what I understand, they did come, but they ended up buying Luis Diaz.”

He added: “A transfer window like this can be hectic and stressful for a player and everyone around them. I don’t have that problem anymore.

“It’s difficult, because so much is happening. Other clubs are coming at you, but you might want to stay with your own club. Everyone deals with that in their own way, but it’s definitely difficult. If the future is uncertain, it just becomes a very difficult story.”

Gakpo remains a key player for Liverpool

It looks like LFC did the right thing by keeping Gakpo, who has shone during his time at the club.

The 26-year-old scored 18 goals in all competitions for Arne Slot’s side last season, playing a key role in their Premier League title-winning success.

Diaz was also an important player for Liverpool, but it perhaps seemed like the Colombia international was a little more unsettled as he ended up leaving.

Liverpool’s attack remains very strong, however, with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak all joining this summer.