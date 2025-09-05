“United asked…” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd transfer interest in £45m-rated midfielder

Conor Gallagher in action for Atletico Madrid (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United were interested in Conor Gallagher this summer, as reported last week by CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils were one of a number of Premier League clubs keen on bringing the £45m-rated Gallagher back to England, but Atletico Madrid rejected loan proposals for the former Chelsea man.

Posting on X, Italian journalist Romano explained that Man Utd asked about Gallagher but Atletico were not keen to allow him a temporary move away.

See below for details as Romano also confirmed what our sources told us about Crystal Palace also being among Gallagher’s suitors in this summer’s transfer window…

“Manchester United have had a loan proposal rejected by Atlético Madrid for Conor Gallagher,” Romano posted. “United asked for Gallagher but no plans for Atléti to let him leave on loan. Same answer was received by Crystal Palace one week ago.”

What we reported on Conor Gallagher and Manchester United

Our information was that United were keen on Gallagher as they explored alternative midfield targets after missing out on Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

Palace were also said to be in the mix, as were Tottenham and Newcastle United, but in the end Atletico clearly preferred to keep the England international.

Gallagher only joined Atletico just over a year ago, and has mostly performed well in his time in La Liga.

Still, it’s easy to imagine that he might have been tempted to come back to English football, and he looks like he could have done a job for United and other clubs.

What next for Conor Gallagher?

It will be interesting to see if Gallagher does eventually head back to the Premier League, as interest in him surely won’t die down completely.

There will likely have been some Chelsea fans that were disappointed to see him go, though a second spell at Stamford Bridge perhaps seems unlikely.

United, meanwhile, will probably come back in for others like Baleba or Adam Wharton as top targets instead or revisiting this deal.