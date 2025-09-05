Dan Burn and Alexander Isak (Photo by Carl Recine, Liverpool FC/Getty Images)

Newcastle United central defender Dan Burn has sent a message to his old teammate Alexander Isak following his controversial transfer to Liverpool.

Isak joined the Reds on Deadline Day after a lengthy saga which saw him skip Newcastle’s pre-season fixtures, and the start of the new Premier League campaign.

This, understandably, did not go down well with a large number of Newcastle fans, and Burn admitted he could understand Magpies supporters feeling frustrated.

See below as the England international discussed the Isak saga, as he also wished his old teammate all the best at Liverpool and described him as a “mate”…

?? Dan Burn admits he can understand Newcastle fans' frustration over Alexander Isak leaving for Liverpool…? pic.twitter.com/jzsk7KZhuF — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 5, 2025

Dan Burn’s message to Alexander Isak

Speaking in a press conference, Burn said: “I’m glad it’s done, I think we all wanted the transfer window to close just to have a bit of clarity on it.

“I’ve been in football long enough to understand that for a player the careers are short and they’ve got things that they want to achieve.”

He added: “Alex is a mate so it’s a tough situation, because you want them to be around and helping the team.

“I’ve got nothing but good feelings for Alex. No animosity.

“Obviously as a Newcastle fan … we’re very protective of our club and you want players to be there who want to play for Newcastle.

“I understand why our fans are frustrated, but I’ve been in the game long enough to understand what goes on, so I wish Alex all the best apart from when we play Liverpool.”

How can Newcastle bounce back from Isak exit?

Newcastle had a pretty good summer apart from Isak’s exit, bringing in some top talents in attack.

Anthony Elanga joined from Nottingham Forest early in the summer, and the Magpies followed that up with late moves for Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

It won’t be easy to replace Isak, but Newcastle have a lot of other fine players in this squad, and Eddie Howe is a good enough manager to help the club bounce back from this setback.