Newcastle hero said he was “stabbed in the back” after being denied Barca move

Former Newcastle United star David Ginola has spoken about how he felt stabbed in the back by the club when they blocked him from joining Barcelona.

The Frenchman was a star performer for the Magpies between 1995 and 1997, and he also later had spells in the Premier League with Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton.

Still, it seems Ginola also had the chance to go to Barcelona at one point, and he still clearly feels bitter about not being allowed to go.

“It was no disrespect to Newcastle, but a career is so short. When it didn’t happen again, I had to go back. And then when Keegan left us that January, he left me, too. I felt stabbed in the back,” Ginola said of nearly getting a move to Barca.

David Ginola transfer saga has parallels with Alexander Isak

The Ginola saga clearly has some parallels with Alexander Isak, who eventually ended up leaving Newcastle for Liverpool this summer.

Although it took some time, the Magpies eventually decided to let Isak go, but for a while it looked like they were doing everything possible to prevent his departure.

As the Ginola story shows us, this only seems to leave a bitter taste between the club and the player, so in the end it probably looks like Newcastle did the right thing.

Isak wouldn’t have been happy staying at St James’ Park, and it would have been a huge challenge for Eddie Howe to reintegrate the Sweden international into his squad.