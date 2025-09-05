Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham United, gestures during the Premier League Summer Series match. (Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images)

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has now slammed West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug for his mediocre performances.

The former Aston Villa striker has labelled the German as a bad signing for West Ham, and he also claimed that the 31-year-old is not a good enough player.

Agbonlahor slams Niclas Fullkrug

“I mean, they signed Niclas Fullkrug for near £30m,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT. “I mean, he runs like he’s like got no hips. He can’t get around the pitch honestly. Like, what a bad signing. Yes, he did well at the Euros. But he’s not a good enough player for me. So, that was a strange signing.”

Fullkrug has been very poor

The German striker has had a difficult time since the move to the Premier League. He has scored just three goals in all competitions for West Ham, and it is clear that the move has not worked out.

West Ham need to get rid of him and bring in an upgrade if they want to do well. Furthermore, the German international needs a fresh start as well. Leaving the London club could be ideal for him as well. It remains to be seen whether the two parties decide to go their separate ways in January.

Fullkrug has previously done well in Germany, but he has not been able to adapt to English football. Staying at West Ham does not make any sense for him. He has not been able to perform at the desired level. A fresh start could help him rebuild his form and confidence.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Meanwhile, West Ham have been quite poor this season, and it remains to be seen whether they can turn things around. They were fighting for survival last season, and it seems that they might have to indulge in the relegation battle once again this season.