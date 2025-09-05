Saudi clubs approach Manchester United star as he informs them of transfer plan

Harry Maguire takes to the field with Manchester United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire is reportedly a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League as their transfer window is yet to close.

The England international has slightly fallen out of favour at Man Utd in recent times, though he’s also done well to re-establish himself as a useful squad player.

Saudi clubs can still make signings until September 23rd, and it seems Maguire is one of the big names on their radar at the moment.

However, it seems Maguire himself has informed them that he plans to stay at Old Trafford until the end of his contract next summer, according to the Sun.

Harry Maguire planning to stay at Manchester United despite Saudi interest

It will be interesting to see how this saga plays out, as Maguire could surely do well to accept big-money offers from Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old probably won’t be first choice for the Red Devils again any time soon, so perhaps he’d benefit from a change of scene and a new challenge abroad.

Still, it seems that is not currently Maguire’s plan, and that could end up being useful for United manager Ruben Amorim over the course of this season.

The Portuguese tactician tends to use three central defenders, so that could mean there’ll be a greater need for more backup options at some point.

United have the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven in that position, but injuries and suspensions can pile up quickly.

Selling Maguire to a Saudi club now might seem tempting, but at the same time it would be a bit risky for MUFC as they wouldn’t be able to spend any of that money on a replacement until the January transfer window for Premier League and European clubs.