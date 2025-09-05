Arne Slots reacts during a game (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, but he ended up staying with the Premier League champions.

According to Football Insider, multiple clubs were interested in securing his signature.

Brighton and Crystal Palace wanted the player from the Premier League, and there was interest from AC Milan as well. However, the 28-year-old is in no rush to leave Liverpool just yet.

Liverpool were unwilling to let the player leave late on in the window as well.

Gomez to consider exit?

The report claims that the situation could change if he does not get ample game time. In addition to that, if Liverpool decide to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the winter transfer window, Gomez could fall further down the pecking order. It could lead to his departure in that case.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Joe Gomez would be a quality signing for most teams

The 28-year-old is a quality player who has shown his ability with Liverpool over the years. He is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the Premier League fit. He is capable of operating as a fullback, a central defender, as well as a defensive midfielder. Apart from his defensive qualities, he is excellent with the ball at his feet, and his distribution skills will add greater control to the team signing him.

There is no doubt that he deserves to play regularly at this stage of his career, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. There is unlikely to be a shortage of clubs, hoping to sign a player of his quality if he is made available in January. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to make a move for Guehi after failing to sign him on deadline day earlier this summer.