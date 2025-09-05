Kobbie Mainoo in action for Man Utd against Burnley (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

There were reportedly as many as five clubs interested in signing Manchester United central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo late on this summer.

The transfer window closed earlier this week and Mainoo ended up staying at Man Utd, even though he’s not had as much of a key role since Ruben Amorim became manager.

The 20-year-old is clearly a top talent, and he supposedly had the likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa, Everton, Napoli and Roma as suitors to choose from, according to the Daily Mail.

United fans will surely be relieved that Mainoo ended up staying, as he could still have a big future at Old Trafford.

The England international now needs to remain professional and make the most of any first-team opportunities that come his way.

Can Kobbie Mainoo revive his Manchester United career?

Mainoo first broke into the United first-team under previous manager Erik ten Hag, and it didn’t take long for him to look like the real deal.

His dip in form under Amorim is surely only a minor blip, but it will certainly be interesting to see how much playing time he gets between now and January.

If his situation doesn’t improve, there’ll surely be plenty of big clubs out there who’d be prepared to take a gamble on him.

Who else could try to sign Kobbie Mainoo?

CaughtOffside were informed of doubts over Mainoo’s future towards the end of the summer, with Leeds United also mentioned to us as potential suitors for a loan deal.

There was also some talk of Newcastle United exploring a move for the United youngster, so that could be another one to watch…

Newcastle United are in for interested in Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and are exploring a potential deal. Player is open to leaving if he is not going to be playing regularly at Old Trafford this season. #NUFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/vpyV4MzcHa — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 29, 2025

United’s academy has often produced top talents like Mainoo, so the club’s fans will surely be rooting for his homegrown talent to come good as so many others have in the club’s history.