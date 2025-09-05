Club accelerating efforts to sign Arsenal star while their transfer window is still open

Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard on the Arsenal bench (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly still facing interest in versatile Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard even after the main European transfer window’s closure.

Premier League clubs can no longer make signings after the September 1st deadline, and that’s also the case for the ‘big five’ European leagues and numerous others.

There are still some leagues to watch out for, however, with Turkish clubs still able to make signings, while the Saudi market is also still open.

According to Sozcu, this has led to Besiktas showing an interest in Arsenal ace Trossard in a potential €22m deal.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will let Trossard go, but it seems the interest is there, so there’s an opportunity for them to sell if they decide they could do with raising the funds.

Should Arsenal sell Leandro Trossard to Besiktas?

Arsenal fans will likely be a bit divided on what the club should do with Trossard, who has mostly been a pretty reliable servant in Mikel Arteta’s squad in the last few years.

The 30-year-old hasn’t always been an automatic starter for Arsenal, but he’s a useful option to have on the bench, or just as another rotation option.

Still, Arsenal have strengthened their attack with both Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke this summer, so it might be that Trossard will get even less playing time now.

It could therefore be worth offloading him to make up for the big spending that has gone into deals for the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Eze and others.

Trossard was also recently reported to have signed a new Arsenal contract, according to the Athletic, so it remains to be seen how this could influence any decision on a transfer.