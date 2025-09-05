Daniel Farke of Leeds United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

The 32-year-old midfielder is currently a free agent after leaving Turkish outfit, Besiktas. He is thought to be on the radar of multiple clubs, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are keen on securing his signature. They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 32-year-old could be a useful acquisition. Signing him on a free transfer would be a no-risk move for the club.

Leeds have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they need more quality and depth in the side if they want to do well. Adding an experienced player like Oxlade-Chamberlain could prove to be a wise decision.

He has played for big clubs, and he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. He has won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League title during his time at Liverpool. His winning experience could prove to be invaluable for Leeds as well.

Leeds keen on former Liverpool star

“Oxlade-Chamberlain is available as well,” Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider. “A number of clubs have been having a look at him. “He’s got a great CV, played for Arsenal and Liverpool, he’s a Champions League and Premier League winner from his time at Liverpool. “Now that he’s left Besiktas, clubs have been put on alert by his availability. “There’s interest from clubs in the Premier League, Championship and across Europe as well, with Leeds and Birmingham among them. “So I’m sure he’d be ready to return to England after a couple of years away, and I expect there will be some movement on his future soon.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain could fancy Leeds move

The opportunity to return to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the experienced midfielder. He is versatile enough to slot into multiple roles, and he could be the ideal utility man for Leeds United if they can get the deal done.

They are a big club, and the player is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining them if they can provide him with gametime assurance. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.