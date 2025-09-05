Liverpool manager Arne Slot waving (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was linked with the move to Liverpool throughout the summer transfer window, but the Premier League champions failed to get the deal done

They did manage to secure an agreement with the London club on deadline day, but Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal after failing to sign a replacement. Now, Football Insider have revealed that Crystal Palace were open to selling the player early on in the summer, but Liverpool were delaying the move and ultimately ended up costing them.

Crystal Palace had a number of targets lined up to replace the 25-year-old defender, but they were not able to sign them because of the lack of finances. If Liverpool had moved for Guehi earlier on in the window, Crystal Palace would have been able to replace him adequately.

Why Marc Guehi move failed?

Callum O’Connell said: “From what I’m told on Palace side of things, they were ready to let him go in June or July. “If Liverpool had come in with a £40million offer, they had a number of targets they were looking at. “The problem was, by the time they got to deadline day, a lot of those targets were unavailable. “Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande was a key name for them, but it wasn’t a move they could make until Guehi was sold to raise the money. “Palace weren’t willing to spend the money before they had it and risk their financial stability. “If Liverpool had come in earlier, they would have got the deal done. “Instead, they delayed it until right at the end of the window, where it became impossible for Palace to find his replacement and sanction his sale.”

Can Liverpool sign Guehi?

The player completed his medical with Liverpool on deadline, but the move did not go through. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to come back in for him when the transfer window opens in January.

He will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Crystal Palace would prefer to sell him for a reasonable amount of money in January instead of losing him for free. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Multiple other clubs are keen on Guehi.

Liverpool need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the England International would be a transformative addition for them. The player is at the peak of his career, and joining the Premier League champions would be an exceptional opportunity for him as well.