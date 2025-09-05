“Clause only for Liverpool” revealed as Reds have edge over Chelsea & Arsenal for £80m transfer

Morgan Rogers in action for Aston Villa against Crystal Palace (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have the edge over Premier League rivals such as Chelsea and Arsenal in the race for the future transfer of Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers.

The England international has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting talents in recent times, and it seems inevitable that he’ll earn a big move soon.

Rogers was eyed by Chelsea and Tottenham late on in the summer transfer window, while Arsenal also looked at him before opting to sign Eberechi Eze instead.

Liverpool are also big admirers of Rogers, and the Kop Correspondent is now claiming that the Reds have an agreement in place with Villa as part of their deal that saw Harvey Elliott move there this summer…

?Exclusive: Liverpool have a clause in the Harvey Elliot to Aston Villa contract which allows them to meet the Morgan Rogers asking price and get his signature as early as January. Release clause only for Liverpool with Morgan rogers being extremely keen to make the move.… pic.twitter.com/PjwOyOybgj — The Kop Correspondent (@Correskop) September 4, 2025

Their post read: “Exclusive: Liverpool have a clause in the Harvey Elliot to Aston Villa contract which allows them to meet the Morgan Rogers asking price and get his signature as early as January. Release clause only for Liverpool with Morgan rogers being extremely keen to make the move. Unclear on the price at the moment. Big one.”

Morgan Rogers to be Liverpool’s next big signing?

Liverpool had a busy summer of big spending, bringing in world class talents such as Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

It wouldn’t be too surprising if they looked for someone like Rogers next, with the 23-year-old looking like he could be a world class performer at the highest level for many years to come.

If Liverpool were indeed able to strike an agreement with Villa for a future deal, that could be a huge development in this saga.

Rogers had previously been valued at around £80m, but it’s not currently clear how much LFC could sign him for.

Either way, this surely spells very bad news indeed for the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs.