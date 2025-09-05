Malick Fofana celebrates a goal for Lyon (Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Tottenham are continuing to show a strong interest in a potential transfer move for Lyon winger Malick Fofana, CaughtOffside understands.

Spurs made a late move for Fofana in the summer transfer window, but this was rejected as Lyon didn’t have enough time to sign a replacement.

That’s what sources with close ties to the agents industry have now informed CaughtOffside, as Tottenham are expected to try again for Fofana in January.

One well-placed source, requesting to remain anonymous to protect key relationships, told CaughtOffside: “January is already shaping up as a crucial moment for Fofana’s future. Tottenham made a late push to sign the Belgian on deadline day, but their attempt was rejected by Lyon, who had no time to secure a replacement. Spurs still view Fofana as a key target and are considering a fresh approach once the market reopens.”

Multiple sources confirmed that Lyon would likely ask for around €50m to let Fofana go.

Malick Fofana has transfer interest from other top clubs

Tottenham seem to be showing the strongest interest in Fofana at the moment, but the 20-year-old also has other big-name suitors.

CaughtOffside have previously been informed about Liverpool eyeing the player, while our latest information is that Inter Milan are also really keen.

Reliable French newspaper L’Equipe also linked Fofana with Arsenal in the summer, while Fabrizio Romano has also posted on X about Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Napoli and Bayern Munich being interested…

??? EXCL: Nottingham Forest have agreed deal with Olympique Lyon for Malick Fofana… but no agreement yet on player side. Fofana, waiting for Champions League clubs with Chelsea still keen on the player. Understand Bayern and Napoli have also called to make initial approach. pic.twitter.com/dp8XtwDP9x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2025

There is clearly plenty of admiration for Fofana around Europe, and Lyon have often ended up selling their best young players in the past.

What next for Malick Fofana?

It will be interesting to see what happens next with the Belgian winger, but Tottenham would certainly do well to win the race for his signature.

