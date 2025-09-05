Manchester United players lining up (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United were linked with a move for Conor Gallagher during the summer transfer window.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and a report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United are the leading candidates to sign him. The opportunity to return to England is an appealing option for the player.

They tried to sign Gallagher before the window closed.

Man United could use Conor Gallagher

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can bring him back to England during the January transfer window. He would be a quality acquisition for the club. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Gallagher is a reliable performer.

He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Chelsea and Crystal Palace. He will add physicality, defensive cover, and drive in the middle of the park.

Manchester United need to improve their squad if they want to fight for major trophies. Signing the England international could prove to be a wise decision for them. It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher to Man United?

The player has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months, and it remains to be seen whether he’s open to joining Manchester United. They will not be able to provide him with European football this season. However, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down. They will be hoping to get back to the top of English football once again, and they need quality players in order for that to happen.

Gallagher is at the peak of his career, and he knows the league well. He will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.