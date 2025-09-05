Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United looks on during the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could be offered a contract extension at the club.

The 32-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, but he has been outstanding for Manchester United. Manager Ruben Amorim is a huge admirer of the defender, and he wants to keep the player at the club, as per TEAMtalk.

Several clubs are interested in signing the experienced Manchester United star.

Can Man United agree new deal with Harry Maguire?

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure an agreement with the £190k-a-week England International. Maguire has had his fair share of criticism since the move to Manchester United, but there is no doubt that he is a key player for the club. Keeping him at Old Trafford beyond his current contract could prove to be a wise decision.

Apart from his quality as a footballer, his leadership, skills, and experience could prove to be invaluable as well. Apart from that, he is a model professional, and he could be the ideal mentor for young players at the club.

Man United could use Maguire

Manchester United need a deeper squad with quality and experience if they want to fight for trophies. The 32-year-old could be a very useful asset for them in the near future. It will be interesting to see what the player decides if he is offered an extension. He is enjoying his time at Manchester United, and he has been a key player for them. It is fair to assume that he could be attracted to the idea of signing an extension. He has no reason to leave the club.

Manchester United have brought in multiple quality signings this summer, and it remains to be seen whether they can do well this season and return to the UEFA Champions League. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies as well. Maguire might want to be a part of their exciting project going forward.