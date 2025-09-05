Ruben Amorim waves at fans (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United are now reportedly interested in signing the French international goalkeeper Mike Maignan from AC Milan.

The 30-year-old will be out of contract in the summer, and he will be available on a free transfer. Manchester United will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with him during the January transfer window and sign him for free next summer. Alternatively, they could pay a nominal price and sign the player in January itself.

Chelsea could look to revive their move for Maignan as well.

Man United keen on Mike Maignan

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are now looking to get a deal done for the French International. There is no doubt that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Liverpool star Alisson Becker has labelled him as an “elite” player in his position.

The 30-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League earlier this summer, and Chelsea were interested in securing his signature. However, the Blues did not manage to secure an agreement with Milan.

Maignan could fancy a Man United move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the French international. It could be the ideal challenge for him at this stage of his career. He has proven his quality in France and Italy. He has the ability to succeed in England as well.

Manchester United need an elite goalkeeper, and he could be the ideal acquisition. Even though they have signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp this summer, they could use more experience and quality in that area of the pitch. The 23-year-old goalkeeper could be an understudy to Maignan for now.

The French international would be a tremendous upgrade on Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done.