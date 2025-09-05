“We had a chat” – Manager reveals how Liverpool target has responded to transfer collapsing

Thomas Tuchel in his press conference (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

England manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted he’s spoken to Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi since his late summer transfer to Liverpool fell through.

Guehi had come very close to joining the Reds, with an agreement initially in place between the two clubs, while the player also had a medical.

That’s according to the Athletic, who reported on the move breaking down at the last minute due to Oliver Glasner being adamant that a replacement needed to be found for his captain’s exit to go through.

Tuchel insists Guehi has responded very well to being forced to stay at Palace, showing all his usual professionalism, as per the video clip below…

?? Thomas Tuchel has given his insight into how Marc Guehi has responded to that failed Liverpool transfer…? pic.twitter.com/o3munpeeBM — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 5, 2025

Thomas Tuchel on Marc Guehi’s response to failed Liverpool transfer

“Yes of course we had a chat with him,” Tuchel said when asked about Guehi in his press conference.

“He looks absolutely fine, looks very impressive on the field. He has a couple of very impressive weeks behind him … he is the main driver of Crystal Palace’s success.”

He added: “He handles it with respect and with grace and brilliant attitude.”

What next for Guehi after Liverpool transfer saga?

Guehi is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, so this surely won’t be the last chance Liverpool get to try signing him.

There’s already been speculation from Football Insider about LFC trying again for the England international in January, when he could perhaps move for even cheaper as he edges closer to becoming a free agent.

Liverpool could do with bringing in someone of Guehi’s calibre as they currently have a similar situation on their hands with Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is also in the final year of his contract, so could leave Anfield on a free next summer, with Guehi an ideal replacement.

Still, if Guehi runs down his contract then it will surely be tricky to win the race for his signature as a host of other clubs could also move for him.