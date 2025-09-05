Report: Chelsea will be given another opportunity to sign world class contract rebel

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during his side's 2-0 win over Fulham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea will reportedly get another opportunity to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who is no closer to signing a new contract.

The France international is edging closer to becoming a free agent, and he’ll technically be able to start negotiating with clubs from abroad from January onwards.

It seems that could now be the most likely outcome as Maignan’s talks with Milan over a new deal have completely stalled, and any hope of a renewal now looks highly unlikely, according to Calciomercato.

Chelsea were linked with Maignan early on in the summer, according to Sky Sports, but a deal couldn’t be agreed at that time.

Chelsea could go back in for Mike Maignan on a free transfer

Still, it seems clear that Chelsea will get another opportunity to sign Maignan if they still want him, with the 30-year-old clearly not staying at Milan.

CFC would be doing very well to snap up a ‘keeper of Maignan’s calibre on a free transfer, as he’d likely be a huge upgrade on Robert Sanchez.

It’s not every day that quality players like this become free agents, so it’s a big opportunity for Chelsea to try to take advantage of.

At the same time, however, one imagines other big clubs could also easily join the running for Maignan’s signature.

If Maignan really does become a free agent, he’ll surely be flooded with offers, and that could make it difficult for Chelsea to remain in pole position for him.

The Blues may have benefited, however, from clearly getting close to signing him this year, so that might make it quicker and easier to agree terms with the player.

It would be a big blow for Milan to lose a key player like this on a free, so one imagines they will keep pushing to tie him down to a new contract.