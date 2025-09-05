Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Vakhtang Salia has picked up an injury and he will be sidelined for a few weeks.

According to NewcastleWorld, the 18-year-old is unlikely to return to action until later this year from his hamstring injury. He was expected to be a key part of the Newcastle under-21 squad, but the injury blow has now left him sidelined for an extended period. The 18-year-old is highly rated at the club, and he was expected to play a role for the youth team this season.

Newcastle agreed the deal to sign him last October, but the player joined the club after his 18th birthday this summer.

Vakhtang Salia is a future prospect

Salia is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he is expected to develop into an important player for the club in future. Newcastle signed the player from Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi.

The player will hope to establish himself as an important first-team option for Newcastle in the near future. It will be interesting to see if he can recover quickly and do well for the youth team for now.

Newcastle must groom players like Salia

Newcastle are looking to build an impressive team for the future, and they will need their young players to do well. The likes of Salia could prove to be assets for the club in the long run. The young attacker is still only 18, and he has plenty of time to continue his development. He will hope to fulfil his potential with the Premier League club in future.

Newcastle have an exciting project, and they will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the coming season. They need to build sustainably, and grooming their young players will be crucial.

They will hope that the youngster can return from his injury blow and produce strong performances during the second half of the season. Although he is unlikely to be a part of the first team set up any time soon, he could still be an option for the club in the cup games.