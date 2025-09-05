Sources: Clubs queuing up to sign Manchester City star that Chelsea missed out on

Nico O'Reilly in action for Man City during pre-season (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Manchester City are understood to be facing serious January transfer window interest in talented young midfielder Nico O’Reilly.

Sources with close links to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that O’Reilly is on the radar of clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe despite only recently agreeing a new contract with Man City.

Fabrizio Romano reported on O’Reilly and City reaching a verbal agreement over a new deal to keep the 20-year-old at the Etihad Stadium, but it seems interest in him has not died down.

Chelsea were keen on O’Reilly, as reported by Simon Phillips, and we know the Blues have targeted current and former City youngsters before such as Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, and Romeo Lavia.

What does the future hold for Nico O’Reilly at Manchester City?

See below as Romano recently reported on O’Reilly looking set to sign a new deal with City, despite strong interest from Bayer Leverkusen…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City and Nico O’Reilly have agreed on new deal for 20 year old talent. Bayer Leverkusen had two bids rejected, #MCFC turned down approaches also from PL and decided to offer him a new contract. Verbal agreement done… and new shirt squad number. ?? pic.twitter.com/hrwDQnfjlp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2025

CaughtOffside can now confirm that Leverkusen are still interested in the highly-rated England youth international, as are Lyon, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton.

Our sources were unable to confirm at this time if Chelsea were still planning to pursue the player despite their previous interest.

It remains to be seen how likely this deal is, with City surely keen to keep this big prospect, but with a new contract yet to be officially confirmed.

Nico O’Reilly could do well to leave City

In truth, it’s hard to see O’Reilly playing regularly in Pep Guardiola’s side due to there being so much competition for places, so he might do well to think twice before putting pen to paper on a new contract.

Still, some sources with a close understanding of the situation have told CaughtOffside that the feeling remains that a new deal will be officially announced soon.

It perhaps makes sense for interested clubs to continue to keep an eye on the situation in case something changes, and we should have a clearer idea about how this whole saga might pan out soon.