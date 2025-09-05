Thomas Frank applauds Tottenham fans (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur were heavily linked with a move for the Manchester City attacker Savinho during the summer transfer window.

However, they never really managed to secure an agreement with the Premier League side to sign the Brazilian. It will be interesting to see if the player is made available during the January transfer window.

Spurs to return for Savinho

According to Fichajes, Tottenham could look to renew their interest in the player when the transfer window reopens. They are now plotting a club record move to sign the player. They could submit an offer of around €80 million along with €20 million in bonuses. The package could reach around €100 million for the player.

Daniel Levy has recently left his post, and he has been criticised for his lack of ambition in the market. It will be interesting to see if his departure facilitates big-money moves for quality players.

Manchester City could be tempted to sell the player if such an offer is submitted. He’s not an indispensable asset for them, and he’s not a guaranteed starter. Manchester City will find it difficult to turn down that kind of offer for the player.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian was reportedly keen on an exit during the summer transfer window, and he is unlikely to pass up on the opportunity to join Tottenham in the near future. He’s unlikely to get regular opportunities at Manchester City, and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career.

Spurs need attacking depth

The London club could use more quality and depth on the flanks, and the South American would be a quality addition. He has been labelled as “incredible” by Pep Guardiola in the past, and there is no doubt that he has the quality u establish himself as a top player for Tottenham.

He will help them improve going forward and add some much-needed unpredictability to the attack. The player is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into an elite attacker with the right guidance. Thomas Frank did well to nurture attackers at Brentford, and he could play a role in developing Savinho as well.