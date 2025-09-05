“He’s not going to change” – former Man United star discusses Ruben Amorim’s future

Ruben Amorim gestures during Manchester United's game vs Burnley (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is not going to change his methods or his style and should be given more time to show what he can do.

That’s the view of former Man Utd defender Phil Jones, who says he likes Amorim and appreciates his honest style of dealing with this team.

Jones, speaking to Ladbrokes at the launch of Ladisfaction, admitted that Amorim had got it right when he said things would get worse before they got better at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese tactician clearly has a long-term project in mind, and it might be that it’s worth the wait to get there, even if things are clearly not great right now.

Phil Jones defends Ruben Amorim as Manchester United manager

Jones has generally called for calm around Amorim’s future, with some whispers about the club possibly sacking him already this season.

It’s been a poor start for United, who have just one win in all competitions so far, and who have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Grimsby.

Jones isn’t giving up on Amorim just yet, though.

“I’ll tell you where I’m at with Amorim… I like him. I like the transparency he has between the players and the fans – and I think that’s certainly been something we’ve missed over the last few years,” Jones said.

“I think certain previous managers have missed a trick, because if you’re transparent with this fanbase, they will back you all the way; they will sing your name and cheer for you. Look, he came in straight away and said things were going to get worse before they got better, and that’s been the case. I like his authenticity; he is who he is, and he’ll face criticism for it, but he’s not going to change for anyone. He owns it.

“He inherited a squad which wasn’t his, halfway through a season, who were used to playing a different way. Let’s just give him time. Let’s not be too hasty. He’s at United, so that’s easier said than done at times, because there’s all this talk around him being on borrowed time, and that kind of talk snowballs with every bad result.”

Phil Jones calls for “calm”

“I think we all just need to calm down a little bit and see what happens,” he added. “You know, I know things didn’t work out in that Europa League final, but he was 90 minutes away from getting the team back in the Champions League after a few months in charge. It’s just crazy how things could have gone, and how everything that could have gone wrong, has gone wrong up to this point.

“Obviously there are going to be question marks; you’re at Man United, there are always going to be question marks over you. It was the same as a player. Every transfer window, you know, you’re looking over your shoulder and thinking ‘they’re signing another centre-half’ – even though you’ve just had 15 clean sheets on the bounce.

“But you’re at Man United, so that kind of thing comes with the territory. Let’s just give him time and see where we’re at come, say, March. Now they’re out of the League Cup, they’ve only got the FA Cup and the Premier League, so it’ll be interesting to see Amorim’s team selection for the cup when it comes around in the new year, and how strong he goes.”