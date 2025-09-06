Regis Le Bris, Head Coach of Sunderland reacts during the pre-season friendly match (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ahmed Abdullahi’s future at Sunderland remains uncertain as interest from Turkey’s Super Lig continues to grow, following a failed loan move to Ligue 1 side Angers.

Sunderland feel that the 21-year-old Nigerian striker is unlikely to receive regular Premier League minutes this season. His talent was evident during pre-season, and Sunderland are keen for him to gain valuable playing time elsewhere.

Ahmed Abdullahi needs to leave

Sitting on the bench at the Premier League club will not benefit him. Going out on loan could be ideal for the young attacker.

The collapse of the Angers loan deal due to financial reasons has prompted Sunderland to explore other options, with Turkish club Göztepe emerging as a strong potential destination, as per reports from Gazete Yenigün. Göztepe seeks to bolster their attacking options. Given the Turkish transfer window remains open until mid-September, a loan move for Abdullahi to Göztepe could materialise soon.

Sunderland would prefer a straight loan deal that allows Abdullahi to get consistent minutes with the aim of pushing for a first-team spot upon his return next season.

Abdullahi is a promising talent

Abdullahi has been outstanding at the youth level with 21 goals in 38 appearances for Gent’s second team. He is a player with tremendous potential, and he could develop into a key player for Sunderland in the future. However, they need to nurture him carefully. They will not be able to provide him with the opportunities he needs right now, and therefore, sending him out on loan would be ideal for all parties.

A loan move to a club like Göztepe, where he can play regularly, is crucial for his development. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out an agreement quickly. The young attacker will look to sort out his future and focus on his football.

