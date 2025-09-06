6ft 5in beast confirms he will play for Aston Villa in 2026

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has confirmed that he has decided to stay at the club.

The goalkeeper was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the final stages of the summer transfer window.

However, a transfer to Old Trafford did not materialise for the World Cup winning goalkeeper and he is now fully focused at Villa.

Emiliano Martinez was linked with Aston Villa exit

Although the goalkeeper is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, particularly from Galatasaray who are interested in signing him, since the transfer window is still open in both those countries, Martinez has made a determined decision over his future and he is not thinking about leaving Villa Park.

At the moment, the goalkeeper is busy on international duty with Argentina, where has had confirmed his decision to stay at the Premier League club.

Following Argentina’s win against Venezuela, Martinez was asked about the weather to which he replied, as reported by Birmingham Live:

“Not as much as in Birmingham!”

He was also asked if he has decided to continue his career in Birmingham. He replied:

“Yes, yes – perfect.”

Unai Emery would be happy to see Martinez stay

With the transfer window now closed, Villa fans can breathe easier. Martinez will be reintegrated into the squad after the aborted Man United move.

Even though United had held preliminary talks with Martinez’s representatives earlier in the summer, no formal bid was ever lodged, and no negotiations between the two clubs were underway.

Though a transfer once seemed imminent, the combination of realistic player valuations and Villa’s firm position made it impossible for the goalkeeper to seal a move away from the club.

