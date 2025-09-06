6ft 6in ace wants to retire at Newcastle United

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

With his 100th appearance for Newcastle United on the horizon, Nick Pope has addressed swirling transfer rumours and reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

As the Premier League resumes and excitement builds for the upcoming Champions League campaign, Pope emerges as an unwavering figure in the Magpies’ goal.

The 6ft 6in England international goalkeeper wants to retire at St. James’ Park even though Eddie Howe signed a new goalkeeper in Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

Although Pope has started all the Premier League games for the Magpies this season, his long term future is uncertain at the club due to increasing competition from Ramsdale.

Nick Pope is determined to stay at Newcastle United

Speaking to The Chronicle, Pope said:

“There will always be goalkeepers linked with Newcastle, whoever it is, that is part of the game.

“You can only ever focus on yourself and what is best for yourself and the team at the time. It was always far from my thoughts to leave, but there was no doubt in my mind about playing for anyone but Newcastle United.

“I know Aaron from England, he is a good lad and a good keeper. He is coming in to improve the squad. He is a good character and the last few years that is what we have been built on, that is our squad.”

The goalkeeper added:

“I could quite easily finish my career with Newcastle, I don’t want to sound like an idiot but I feel like I am a really good goalkeeper and have played a lot of Premier League games.

“I know myself and I am looking forward to things now. We go into the Champions League again and that’s where I want to play.”

Pope has been a successful signing for the Magpies

Pope has quietly established himself as one of Newcastle United’s most reliable and influential signings of the modern era.

At a cost of just £10 million, his capture was seen as clever business, but few could have predicted the scale of his impact.

If Pope were to finish his career at St James’ Park, it would be a symbolic moment in the club’s new era.

Newcastle fans have long cherished players who show loyalty and commitment, figures like Alan Shearer and Steven Taylor became icons not just for their ability but also for their dedication to the badge.

Pope choosing to end his career on Tyneside would put him in similar company.

