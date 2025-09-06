Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Liverpool last season (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been dealt a major injury blow with defender William Saliba sidelined for three to four weeks now.

The French international picked up an ankle injury before the Premier League clash against Liverpool, and the 24-year-old will now miss matches against Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Newcastle United in the Premier League. He is also set to miss the Champions League clash against Athletic Club Bilbao, as per L’Equipe.

William Saliba injury will be a blow

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly the best defender at the club, and his absence will be a huge blow for Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if they can get through the next few weeks without him. Arsenal will be hoping to win the league title this season, and they need to deal with their injury problems. They have managed to improve the squad adequately this summer, and they have enough depth to deal with the absence of the French international.

Arsenal signed Piero Hincapie on deadline day, and it will be interesting to see if the South American can fill the void left by the Frenchman.

Arsenal must win a major trophy

Arsenal have come close to winning the league title in recent years, but they have not been able to get over the line. Mikel Arteta will be under a lot of pressure to deliver a major trophy this season after spending substantial amounts of money since taking over.

Arsenal have the highest net spend in the Premier League this summer, and the fans will expect results on the pitch.

It will certainly be difficult in the upcoming matches without their best defender, but they have enough quality and depth to get the job done. Meanwhile, Saliba will look to recover quickly from his ankle problem and return to action soon.