Chelsea are already plotting a future move for the Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Aston Villa during the summer transfer window, but the West Midlands club managed to hold onto him. He’s one of the brightest young prospects in English football right now, and top clubs are keen on him.

According to Fichajes, he’s a target for Tottenham as well.

Chelsea readying Morgan Rogers move

Chelsea are prepared to make a big move for him, and they would be willing to spend €100 million. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the player in the coming months.

Rogers is one of the most talented young players in the Premier League, and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. He could be a star for Chelsea in the long run. They could use more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the England International would be the ideal acquisition.

Spurs keen on Rogers

Meanwhile, Tottenham are keen on the player as well. They need more depth in the final third, and the 23-year-old will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net. He scored 14 goals last season and picked up 16 assists.

He will only improve with coaching and experience. Regular football at the highest level will help him improve further. The opportunity to join Chelsea or Tottenham could be quite exciting for him. They will be able to provide him with Champions League football.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs decide to come forward with an offer in January. Aston Villa might not want to sell one of their best players midway through the season. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.