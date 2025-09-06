‘No chance of happening’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal transfer is not happening

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Reports linking Leandro Trossard with a shock move away from Arsenal have been firmly shut down, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Belgian winger will not be leaving the Emirates anytime soon.

In recent days, speculation from Turkey suggested that Besiktas were eyeing the 29-year-old as a potential high-profile signing for the Super Lig.

However, Romano has made it clear that Arsenal are not entertaining any offers for Trossard and have absolutely no plans to sanction his departure.

Leandro Trossard is committed to Arsenal

This latest update follows on from Trossard’s decision in August to commit his long-term future to the Gunners.

The former Brighton forward penned a new contract extension, a clear signal of the club’s faith in his ability and his importance to Mikel Arteta’s project.

Even though the Belgian has been limited to a substitute role this season, he is still an important member of the squad that offers depth and versatility in the attack.

No chance of Turkey move for Trossard

Despite Besiktas reportedly exploring the possibility of luring him to Istanbul, Romano stressed there is “no chance” of a move materialising.

He posted on X:

“Arsenal are not planning for Leandro Trossard exit despite links with Besiktas move in the recent days.

“Trossard already agreed new deal at the club in August and move to Turkish Super Lig has no chance of happening now.”

Despite outside noise and rumours from abroad, the Belgian remains an integral part of the club’s plans as they push for silverware this season.

He is a player who can offer goals and creativity from the wide and the central positions.

Sources: Tottenham to try again for €50m Arsenal target after transfer was blocked on Deadline Day