Fabrizio Romano: Midfielder linked with Man United ‘open to move’ in the future

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided clarity on the situation of Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, who was linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs during the recently closed transfer window.

Despite rumours of late approaches and sensational reports involving Real Madrid and Manchester United, Romano confirmed that Stiller was never close to leaving the Bundesliga side this summer.

According to Romano, Real Madrid never entered advanced talks with the player, nor did they reach an agreement on personal terms, despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

Similarly, Man United were not involved in any last-minute push to bring the 24-year-old midfielder to Old Trafford, even though reports circulated in the final days of the window hinting at a late move.

Stuttgart’s stance and Stiller’s future

Stuttgart had no intention of cashing in on Stiller during this summer’s window, preferring instead to retain one of their key midfielders as they continue to build stability in the Bundesliga.

The German club values Stiller highly, and his performances since joining from Hoffenheim in 2023 have made him a central figure in their midfield structure.

However, Romano also underlined that while a transfer was never close during this window, the player himself is open to a move abroad in the future.

This admission suggests that the speculation surrounding his name could resurface in upcoming transfer windows, especially if his development continues on its current trajectory.

Man United have a chance of signing Stiller

For now, Stiller remains focused on Stuttgart, where he continues to play a crucial role in the team’s midfield setup. But given his openness to exploring opportunities beyond Germany, Europe’s elite clubs are likely to keep monitoring his progress closely.

United targeted moves for a midfielder this summer but they failed to sign any player in the position.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is another player who was targeted by the Red Devils but they failed to convince Brighton to sell the player.

