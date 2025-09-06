Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Leeds United are set to benefit greatly from the anticipated return of two key midfielders, Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka.

The two players are currently recovering from medial collateral ligament (MCL) knee injuries, as per Leeds Live.

Ampadu and Tanaka are sidelined

Meanwhile, Sean Longstaff has made the most of his opportunity with an impressive performance in the absence of the two players. Longstaff, a summer signing from Newcastle United, made a standout full home debut for Leeds against his former team.

He impressed with his relentless work rate, defensive tenacity, and helped his team during the absence of Ampadu and Tanaka, who have been sidelined with injuries. Leeds paid around £12-15 million for the former Newcastle midfielder, and if he continues to perform at this level, the transfer could look like a major bargain.

With both Ampadu and Tanaka sidelined, Leeds needed to adapt. Manager Daniel Farke has revealed that the two players could be in contention for fixtures in mid to late September. Ampadu has been a leader for Leeds on and off the pitch, while Tanaka’s creative influence cannot be underestimated.

Injury boost for Leeds soon?

The return of Ampadu and Tanaka will intensify competition for midfield places, providing Farke with more options and depth. Their return represents a significant boost to Leeds United’s hopes of maintaining Premier League status, complementing the form of Longstaff and giving the team renewed resilience and creativity in midfield.

Leeds United will not want to come back down to the Championship at the end of the season, and they will look to establish themselves as Premier League regulars. Keeping their key players fit will be crucial throughout the season. Meanwhile, Farke will be delighted with the way Longstaff has performed, and he will hope that the 27-year-old can establish himself as an indispensable asset for the club this season.

