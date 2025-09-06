Liverpool eye long-term Mohamed Salah successor; Frenchman tipped for a move

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

At the moment, Liverpool are not worried about Mohamed Salah’s future but in a year or two, they may have to plan life without him.

The Egyptian guided the Reds to the Premier League title last season and he continues to remain an integral part of their attack.

In the summer, the attacker signed a two-year deal with the Merseyside club but according to some reports, the Reds may have to plan who is going to be Salah’s long term successor at Anfield.

The Reds have certainly shown ambition and intent in the transfer market this summer.

They have managed to complete high-profile signings of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak but nobody can be considered a Salah replacement in the future.

Liverpool could target move for Michael Olise

One of the names being mentioned in the media is that of Bayern Munich’s French winger Michael Olise. Daily Mail have reported that the 23-year-old could become a serious contender to replace Salah at Liverpool.

The ex-Crystal Palace star, now with Bayern Munich, ticks many boxes, he has technical ability and a knack for goal creation, qualities reminiscent of Salah’s own peak years.

However, any move for Olise would not come cheap, with Bayern Munich valuing him at around €100 million.

Olise has earned that lofty price tag through a series of outstanding performances since his switch from Crystal Palace.

Olise is shining at Bayern Munich since moving from Palace

The new campaign has already shown that Olise’s momentum is far from slowing down. Last weekend, he struck his third goal of the season during Bayern’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Augsburg.

His performance not only secured valuable points for Vincent Kompany’s side but also served as another reminder of his knack for delivering in high-pressure situations.

If the Reds were to push forward, negotiations would undoubtedly be complex and financially significant. Yet with Salah entering the twilight years of his career, Liverpool are acutely aware that succession planning cannot be ignored.

