Malick Fofana could be heading to the Premier League (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Lyon attacker Malick Fofana has been linked with a move away from the French club in recent months, and the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool were keen on him during the summer transfer window.

The player has opened up on the interest from the two Premier League clubs. However, he has revealed that the interest from the two clubs was not concrete. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign the young attacker in future.

The Belgian is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. Chelsea and Liverpool need more quality on the flanks, and they could nurture him into a future star.

Tottenham are keen on Fofana as well.

Fofana on transfer links

“There was interest from those two clubs, but ultimately it wasn’t concrete enough,” Fofana said to HBVL. “I thought about a transfer, but I think it’s more important now that I play a lot, and that has to happen at Lyon. Because I still have progress to make. “Of course [I want to go to the 2026 World Cup], but I realise I still have a lot to prove. I’ve already made progress. I’m now more decisive and more involved in the game. “I’m just a normal lad and I’m keeping my cool. I don’t focus on the media either, I just do what I love to do: dribble and score.”

Malick Fofana would be a superb addition

Lyon might demand a premium in order to sell the player. Chelsea and Liverpool have the finances to get the deal across the line. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the Belgian. It would be a huge step in his career.

Chelsea and Liverpool will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and they need to keep improving. Signing one of the most talented young attacking players in Europe and football right now would be a wise decision.