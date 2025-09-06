Andre Onana in Manchester United training (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to join Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan for the remainder of the season, as per Chris Wheeler.

The 29-year-old has now fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford after the arrival of Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens. He was being linked with multiple Turkish and Saudi clubs.

Andre Onana has been very poor

He has been quite underwhelming since the move from Inter Milan, and he has cost his team valuable points with his poor performance. Manchester United needed to replace him, and it would be ideal for him to move on and make a fresh start.

It will be interesting to see if he can rebuild his confidence and form with regular gametime in Turkey. He would have had to sit on the bench at Manchester United for the remainder of the season. It makes sense for him to move on.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will hope that the 29-year-old impresses during his loan spell in Turkey so that they can sell him permanently in the summer. He does not have a future at the English club, and it would be ideal for the two parties to go their separate ways.

Man United needed to get rid of Onana

Manchester United signed the player with great expectations, but he never quite managed to adapt to English football. His performances were quite mediocre, and Manchester United cannot hope to win major trophies with someone like him in goal.

It will be interesting to see if Lammens can adapt to English football quickly and make an instant impact. There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future. Manchester United need a reliable goalkeeper if they want to get into the Champions League and do well in the domestic competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United should look to get rid of Altay Bayindir as well. He has been equally poor for the club since joining them.