Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United acknowledges the fans after a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United wanted to sign Carlos Baleba during the summer transfer window, but they failed to get a deal done.

According to Fichajes, they have not given up on the player, and they are ready to return for him in 2026 with a proposal worth around €150 million.

Man United rate Carlos Baleba highly

They believe that the young midfielder could develop into one of the Premier League’s leading players in the coming seasons, and they are ready to pay a club record fee to get the deal done. The 21-year-old is a tremendous talent, and he has a bright future. There is no doubt that Manchester United could use a combative player like him. He could prove to be an exceptional long-term investment for the club.

Brighton will not want to let him leave easily, and therefore, Manchester United will need a substantial offer to get the deal done. The €150 million offer might be enough to convince Brighton to sell the player.

Baleba could fancy a Man United move

The midfielder is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining Manchester United. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down. Even though they have struggled in recent seasons, they are an elite club with an ambitious project. They might be able to bounce back strongly and fight for major trophies soon.

It could be the ideal next step in the career of Baleba. Playing alongside top-class players at Manchester United could help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to come forward with an offer in January.

The likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on his situation as well, and Manchester United will be hoping to secure his signature quickly. Real Madrid could use an elite prospect like him in the midfield as well, especially after the departures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. He could be the ideal long-term acquisition for the Spanish club.