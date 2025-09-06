Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures whilst in a huddle with teammates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign Zeno Debast from Sporting CP in the coming months.

As per GMS, they are monitoring the 21-year-old defender, and they could look to make a move for him in future. The player is capable of operating as a defensive midfielder as well as a central defender. His versatility will be a bonus for Manchester United if they can get the deal done.

Debast was linked with West Ham last year. He has been on the radar of Newcastle United as well.

Zeno Debast could be a handy option

The 21-year-old has the physicality to thrive in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for Manchester United in the long run. They have already sent scouts to watch the player in action, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him during the winter transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Sporting CP are prepared to sell him. He has a release clause of around £70 million, and the Portuguese outfit won’t be willing to let him leave easily. Manchester United will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

Manchester United have done well to improve the squad this summer, but they need to add more depth if they want to do well across multiple competitions. The 21-year-old will not only help them tighten up defensively, but he will also give Ruben Amorim more options to work with.

Debast could fancy a Man United move

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in English football will be quite exciting for the youngster. The Belgian will feel that he can improve further with regular gametime in England. It remains to be seen whether the two can agree on a deal in the coming months.

The move to the Premier League would be a huge step up for the youngster, and he needs to seek game time assurance before committing to a transfer.