‘You never know’ – Man United star expresses shock over summer exit

Manchester United full-back Patrick Dorgu has spoken candidly about the club’s surprising decision to loan out Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli, calling the move “a bigger shock” than when veteran Christian Eriksen left.

Ruben Amorim’s United side made a lot of changes this summer. The Red Devils offloaded a number of players as the United boss aims to rebuild the team and raise the over all standards at the club.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony but it was the exit of Hojlund that surprised Dorgu the most.

The loan deal was finalised on transfer deadline day, with the Serie A reigning champions securing an option, and under certain conditions, an obligation, to buy the former Atalanta striker for £38 million.

Patrick Dorgu was shocked at Hojlund’s Man United exit

While speaking to Ekstra Bladet (page 58), Dorgu said:

“That’s how it is in football. You never know when it’s your turn to move on. We knew it would happen to Christian, but it was perhaps a bigger shock that Rasmus had to move on.

“I talked to him a lot during the process and could sense which way it was going. Hopefully, we will now see each other every time on the national team.”

Hojlund’s departure occurs amid a substantial turnover in United’s squad. Major arrivals like Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko have already revamped the attacking unit.

Hojlund struggled to make an impact at United

Although it may be a surprise for Dorgu to see Hojlund leave the club, for most of the people it was something that seemed inevitable.

United had decided from a very early stage in the transfer window that they want to offload Hojlund and their signings of Cunha, Mbeumo and a new striker in Sesko showed that the manager has other preferences.

Hojlund’s poor form and his slow progress did not help his cause at the club. He had an inconsistent second season at United and Amorim decided to go in a different direction, something you cannot blame him for considering how poor the goal scoring record of United was last season.

