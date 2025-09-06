Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim gestures during the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester United. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid in the near future.

According to Fichajes, the two teams are preparing for an intense battle to sign the 25-year-old England international. He is expected to leave the Spanish club in future, and returning to the Premier League could be an interesting opportunity for him.

Man United and Spurs could use Conor Gallagher

Both teams need to add more quality in the middle of the park, and they believe that Gallagher could be the missing piece of the puzzle for them. The 25-year-old has shown his quality with Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the past. He will add physicality, drive and work rate to the side.

He knows the league well, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact. The player is highly rated in England, and Mauricio Pochettino has previously labelled him as a player with “special abilities”. There is no doubt that he is good enough for Manchester United and Tottenham. He could help both teams improve. He’s at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for the two clubs to sign him.

He could be an important player for them in the years to come. It will be interesting to see if they can negotiate a reasonable deal with the La Liga club.

Spurs move could tempt Gallagher

Gallagher will want to join an ambitious club where he will be able to fight for trophies. Manchester United and Tottenham are among the biggest clubs in England. They could provide him with the platform he needs. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.

Tottenham might be a more attractive destination for the player. They will be able to offer him UEFA Champions League football this season. They have also won a major trophy recently.