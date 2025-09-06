Man United could be without four starters for the trip to Man City next week

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

After the international break, Manchester United face Manchester City in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim’s side will travel to the Etihad Stadium this week in an early season encounter against their city rivals.

With just four points from their first nine available in the Premier League this season, Amorim’s team have started the season in poor form.

Even in their only win against Burnley, they needed a late penalty from Bruno Fernandes to secure three points.

Bigger tests await them in the coming weeks and the trip to Etihad will give us a better idea about how United can deal with tough challenges this season.

Man United could be without for key players vs Man City

According to Manchester Evening News, Amorim faces the prospect of being without four of his first team players for the match against Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

Centre-back Lisandro Martinez is doubtful for the match against City. The versatile defender has been out of action for months and even though he has resumed training at Carrington, the trip to Etihad might come too early for him.

The most recent setback involves Diogo Dalot, who withdrew from Portugal’s national squad due to a muscle issue and returned to Manchester for further assessment.

The right-back has started regularly for the Red Devils this season, so his absence casts a shadow over the upcoming high-stakes clashes, including the Manchester derby, followed by games against Chelsea and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, attacking assets are also on the treatment table. Matheus Cunha, United’s £62.5 million summer signing, limped off during the 3-2 win over Burnley and subsequently pulled out of Brazil’s squad.

Matheus Cunha will be a big loss for Amorim

Despite sharing a message of gratitude and optimism on social media, Cunha’s recovery remains uncertain.

Mason Mount also exited the Burnley fixture early, prompting further alarm over the club’s depth and available options.

Amorim faces a critical test in squad selection. With Dalot, Cunha, and Mount experiencing fitness issues and Martinez still sidelined long-term, he will need to assess options carefully ahead of the intense run of matches.

If Dalot is ruled out, alternatives like Amad Diallo may be considered at right wing-back, though his attacking strengths may be exposed defensively, especially against a top team like Man City.

