‘I joined the right team’ – Player takes subtle dig after leaving Liverpool this summer

Bayern Munich signing Luis Diaz has spoken since completing his move to the German champions, describing the opportunity to play for such a historic club as “something truly special.”

The Colombian international, who made his name as a dazzling winger in Europe with FC Porto before a successful stint in the Premier League, has now taken on a new challenge in the Bundesliga.

For Diaz, joining Bayern is not just about making a high-profile transfer, it shows the next logical step in his career as he looks to cement himself among Europe’s elite.

Luis Diaz decided to leave Liverpool for a new chapter

Diaz won the Premier League title with Liverpool last season but he still explored a move away from the club for a new challenge in his career.

Diaz said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“It’s definitely always special to play for a big club, and Bayern is one of the big clubs”.

“I’m very happy. I joined the right team, the right group. I’ll continue to work hard with both feet on the ground and focus on what’s to come”.

While the move to Bayern inevitably comes with expectations, Diaz appears determined to remain grounded.

His emphasis on hard work and humility is likely to resonate with both his new teammates and Bayern’s demanding supporters.

Reds have replaced Diaz with some good signings

As Bayern set their sights on defending the Bundesliga title and pushing deep into the Champions League, Diaz will be expected to play a central role.

If his words are anything to go by, the Colombian star is ready to embrace the challenge of playing for the Bundesliga giants.

Although some Liverpool supporters were unhappy to see the Colombian winger leave the club, the Reds faithful are now more than happy with the transfer business they have done.

They have signed Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike in attack to strengthen Arne Slot’s squad, making them clear favourites to defend their Premier League title.

