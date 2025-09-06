Ibrahima Konate in Liverpool training (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months, and Real Madrid are interested in signing him.

A report from football insider via Fichajes claims that Real Madrid are plotting a January move for the player, and he is likely to cost them €50 million. Real Madrid are hoping to get the deal done midway through the season, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to sanction his departure.

He will be a free agent in the summer, and it would not be a surprise if Liverpool decided to sell the player for a reasonable amount of money in January. They will not want to lose a key player like him for free.

Liverpool must keep Ibrahima Konate

Meanwhile, the Reds have tried to agree on a contract extension with the defender, but the French international is yet to commit his long-term future to the club. It will be interesting to see if he decides to sign a new deal with Liverpool.

He is undoubtedly one of the best players at the club, and keeping him would be ideal for Liverpool. They will want to fight for major trophies consistently, and they need top-quality players at their disposal. The French International is an indispensable asset for them, and they must do everything in their power to convince him to stay at the club.

Can Real Madrid sign Konate?

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking to build a formidable squad for the future and signing the 26-year-old represents excellent business for them. He will help them tighten up at the back, and he could form a solid partnership with the likes of Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few months.