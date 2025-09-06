(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have been linked with a surprise move for the Liverpool attacker, Rio Ngumoha.

The 17-year-old recently made his debut for Liverpool against Newcastle United away from home in the Premier League, and he scored the match-winning goal for his team. He is regarded as an elite talent, and Real Madrid believe that he could develop into a top-class player.

Real Madrid keen on Ngumoha

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are closely monitoring his situation and they could look to make a move for him in future. The player is highly rated across Europe, and he could develop into a key player for Real Madrid with the right guidance. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to let the player move on.

He is an elite prospect with a bright future, and Liverpool will hope to develop him into a key player for the club. It seems highly unlikely that they will let the player move anytime soon. Meanwhile, the player will want to establish himself as an elite attacker and playing for the biggest clubs in the world will be quite attractive for him.

Ngumoha exit is unlikely

Liverpool are the Premier League champions, and they will be able to provide him with the platform to fulfil his ambitions. He has no reason to force an exit from the English club any time soon.

Meanwhile, the player has confessed his desire to win the Ballon d’Or in future and joining a big club like Real Madrid could certainly help his cause.

For now, the player should focus on continuing development with ample gametime, and Liverpool could be the ideal place for him to grow as a footballer. Ngumoha is a big part of Liverpool’s future plans, and Real Madrid would have to pay an absurd amount of money to convince them to sell the player.