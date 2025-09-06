Report: Newcastle United made late enquiry about England international midfielder

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

As the transfer window slammed shut, it emerged that Newcastle United were on the cusp of securing a midfield reinforcement.

The Magpies had an eventful summer transfer window in which their star player Alexander Isak left the club to join Liverpool after a prolonged transfer saga.

Isak joined Liverpool in a Premier League record move and that forced the Magpies to make new signings in that position.

Eddie Howe and his recruitment team signed striker Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to strengthen their attack.

However, despite the signing of midfielder Ramsey from Aston Villa, they considered another signing, particularly after the injuries suffered by Sandro Tonalo and Joelinton against Liverpool.

Newcastle United targeted move for Conor Gallagher

Newcastle pushed ahead with a loan approach for Davide Frattesi, but he wasn’t their only target.

Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher was reportedly also in the mix.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey, speaking to Geordie Boot Boys, revealed that enquiries for Gallagher were active, and that Manchester United had also been involved in early-stage talks.

“There were enquiries made for Davide Frattesi,” he said.

“I think there were enquiries made for a few midfielders, to be honest. Conor Gallagher was one.

“In an ideal world, the perfect transfer window would have seen Newcastle bring another midfielder in, especially when it looked like Sandro Tonali and Joelinton were seriously injured.

“Gallagher’s representatives were touching base with a few clubs. He was linked to Manchester United as well. It would have been a loan deal, and Newcastle were one of those sides involved at the enquiry stage.”

Eddie Howe would have loved Gallagher

Gallagher would have been an ideal player for Howe’s midfield this season.

He is a player who has a brilliant work rate in the midfield, he has a habit of scoring a special goal or two at times and his experience in the Premier League would have been ideal for the Magpies.

It remains to be seen if they will consider a move for him in the future but he looks like a player who could fit easily in Howe’s system at St. James’ Park.

