Amid mounting pressure on Graham Potter, West Ham United have reportedly initiated discreet talks exploring the return of Frank Lampard as a managerial successor.

According to Football Insider, intermediaries close to the London outfit approached Lampard, currently managing Coventry City, as early as before West Ham’s surprising 3–0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Since taking the reins at Coventry City in November 2024, Lampard has orchestrated a notable resurgence. When he arrived, the team sat perilously close to the bottom of the Championship table.

Frank Lampard continues to impress at Coventry City

Fast forward to the end of last season, and he guided Coventry to an impressive fifth-place finish.

His managerial renaissance extends into the new season as Coventry continues to challenge near the top, suggesting Lampard’s methods are hitting their stride.

On the other hand, Potter has struggled to make an impact at West Ham United.

The Hammers are 16th in the league with just three points from their first three games of the season.

Not only have they lost two games from their first three games of the season, the manner of their defeats has been worrying for the West Ham faithful.

A convincing defeat against Sunderland and Chelsea have shown that Potter’s job could be in trouble and if it comes to that situation, West Ham already have a replacement in mind.

Lampard could revive West Ham United

Lampard’s connection to West Ham runs deep. The East London-born former midfielder is a proud product of the club’s famed academy, which has produced talents like Michael Carrick, Joe Cole, Rio Ferdinand, and Lampard himself.

His return to the London Stadium would not just be a managerial appointment, it’s a symbolic homecoming with emotional resonance.

At present, Lampard remains committed to Coventry and their promotion aspirations. But with heightened interest from the Premier League and the prestige of a top-flight return, the timing could be ripe for Lampard to step back into the limelight.

Another former Chelsea manager is on the radar of the Hammers and that is Jose Mourinho who has recently parted company with Fenerbahce.

