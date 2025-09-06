Sources: Germany international snubbed last minute move to Man United

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United made a strong late push to sign Angelo Stiller from VfB Stuttgart during the closing days of the summer transfer window, but the German midfielder rejected their advances, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The 24-year-old is determined to preserve his status as a first-team regular under Sebastian Hoeneß and keep himself firmly in contention for a place in Germany’s squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Man United’s coaching staff were directly behind the move, identifying gaps in midfield where Stiller’s skill set could make a difference.

Angelo Stiller has caught the attention of the biggest clubs

His excellent passing range, composure in possession, and vision have stood out in the Bundesliga, making him an appealing candidate for the Premier League.

The Old Trafford hierarchy even explored triggering his £32 million release clause, but the clause is only valid in certain windows.

Complicating matters further, Stuttgart can cancel it for just €2 million, giving the club strong leverage to block an exit.

Stiller’s decision hasn’t deterred other suitors. Liverpool have been tracking him for months, seeing him as a player capable of raising their midfield’s technical level.

Bayern Munich, where he progressed through the youth academy, are also considering bringing him back to Bavaria. His Munich background keeps the door open for a potential homecoming.

Man United face tough competition to sign Stiller

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have shown informal interest, though they are yet to formalise their intentions.

Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, have added Stiller to their shortlist, but the Catalan side’s ongoing financial struggles make any deal extremely difficult.

Among English clubs, Arsenal are thought to be one of the strongest contenders. Their project, which emphasises young talent and consistent game time, appeals to Stiller, though Stuttgart’s valuation, believed to be close to €60 million, could slow negotiations.

For now, Stiller is content in Stuttgart, playing a crucial role in a team that values him highly.

With the World Cup on the horizon, he prefers stability over risk. However, the January window could change the equation.

Julian Nagelsmann has been full of praise for the German international midfielder:

“I must say I am a bit of a fan of Angelo Stiller…”

