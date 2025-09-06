Sources: Saudi giants circle as ‘great leader’ faces uncertain future at Man United

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is once again at the centre of transfer speculation, with Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr both monitoring his situation closely.

The England international, whose long-term future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, could be the next Premier League star tempted by a lucrative move to the Middle East.

A number of high-profile signings have been made by the Saudi League in the last few years from the Premier League. Players like N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney have made the move to the Middle East.

Saudi clubs preparing formal approach for Man United star

Both Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr are weighing up an offer in the region of €15 million for Maguire, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

That figure, while modest by Premier League standards, could be enough to persuade United to offload a player who has seen his starting opportunities fluctuate in recent seasons.

Al-Nassr, based in Riyadh, have already demonstrated their ambition on the global stage by signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Telles. Adding Maguire to their defensive line would represent another statement signing as they continue to bolster their squad with proven international quality.

Al-Ahli’s interest is linked to Demiral

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, could intensify their pursuit of Maguire should Merih Demiral depart the club.

The Turkish centre-back has attracted attention from clubs in the Super Lig, and his exit would leave a gap in the heart of the defense.

In that case, Al-Ahli would likely move quickly to test United’s resolve with a formal bid for Maguire.

Maguire has faced criticism and endured spells on the bench, he remains a vastly experienced defender with leadership qualities. His potential departure could leave a void in defensive depth, especially with United already juggling injuries in the back line.

Former United manager Erik ten Hag has praised Maguire in the past by calling him a ‘great leader’.

