Striker confirms he is happy to leave Wolves

After enduring a challenging spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers besieged by injuries, striker Sasa Kalajdzic has opened up on his recent loan move back to Austria, calling it the “best solution for everyone” and expressing genuine delight at the opportunity.

The deal, completed on deadline day of the Austrian window, marks a reset in the career of the 28-year-old forward.

Kalajdzic’s Wolves tenure has been plagued by a series of cruciate ligament injuries, one of which was his third back in February last year.

The repeated setbacks saw him spend more time rehabilitating than playing, limiting his ability to make any significant impact on the pitch.

Sasa Kalajdzic is happy to seal Wolves exit this summer

La Ola reported what the striker had to stay about the latest move of his career.

“I’m very happy to be here,” he said.

“This was the best solution for everyone involved; both clubs resolved this very quickly. It’s important for me to get match practice, and Wolverhampton have supported me a lot in this.

“I just want to enjoy football, stay healthy, get as many minutes as possible, and consistently perform at a good level. LASK can offer me that. We have a good team and a good environment; I know some of the players from my past, and I’ve only heard good things about them.”

Kalajdzic needed a move to revive his career

Rejoining LASK, where he previously made strides earlier in his career, Kalajdzic is embracing the chance to play regularly and rebuild both form and confidence in a familiar environment.

For the player, it’s a critical lifeline to stay in the rhythm of competitive football.

Given that lengthy rehab timeline, returning to a familiar setting like Austria offered the best of both worlds, a supportive environment and reduced physical pressure.

Wolves could offload wage burden temporarily while giving the striker the breathing room he desperately needed.

