Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

They were keen on the player during the summer transfer window, but Brighton were unwilling to sell him. Tottenham are prepared to return for him in January. However, a report from GMS claims that they will face competition from Liverpool.

It will be interesting to see if they can beat the Premier League champions to his signature. They could use more depth in the defensive unit, and the Netherlands international would be the ideal acquisition.

Jan Paul van Hecke would improve Spurs

He has been a reliable performer in the Premier League for Brighton, and he has the quality to play for bigger clubs. He will help Tottenham improve defensively and add depth to the squad as well. It will be interesting to see if Micky van de Ven and Xavi Simons can play a key role in convincing the player to join the club.

The 25-year-old will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining a big club in the coming months. Brighton are hoping to offer him a new deal, but the player is currently stalling contract talks. He is weighing up his future at the club. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Can Liverpool sign Van Hecke?

Meanwhile, Liverpool could be an attractive destination for the player as well. He would get to play alongside Virgil van Dijk at Anfield. They will be able to offer him the platform to fight for major trophies regularly.

It will be interesting to see what the player decides. Whoever wants to sign the Netherlands International will have to pay a premium. Brighton will not want to lose a key player like him easily.