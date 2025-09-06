Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, speaks to his players during the pre-season (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma continues to be linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Although the transfer window has closed for Premier League clubs, it is still open in certain parts of the world, and Tottenham will be hoping to get rid of the player.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the club, and he has failed to make a good impression on Thomas Frank. The newly appointed Tottenham manager has criticised the player for his lateness during training and meetings. Tottenham want to sell the player this summer, and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to provide him with an exit route. He has been linked with Turkish clubs and Saudi clubs as well.

Spurs want to get rid of Yves Bissouma

“There would be potential for Bissouma to be moved on before the Saudi Arabia and Turkey [transfer] windows close, that is expected”, Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider. “He’s out of favour under Thomas Frank and was dropped from their UEFA Super Cup squad, due to being late for various meetings and training. “He hasn’t made the best of impressions on Thomas Frank, and he’ll probably find it hard to get into that Tottenham midfield.”

Bissouma has regressed

In terms of performance, he was not at his best last season, and this is the right time for Tottenham to let the player move on. They have already signed Joao Palhinha, and the Portuguese International has started well for his new club. He will be the first-choice defensive midfielder for Tottenham this season.

The Mali International needs to leave the club so that he can get his career back on track with football. It will be interesting to see if he’s willing to move to Saudi Arabia or Turkey in the next few days. It could be an exciting opportunity for him, and he would get to earn a lucrative contract as well.