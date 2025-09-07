Aston Villa midfielder Enzo Barrenechea is set for a permanent switch to Benfica after joining the Portuguese club on loan this summer.

The £2.5 million loan arrangement includes an obligation for Benfica to complete the transfer for €12 million should specific performance-related conditions be fulfilled.

Enzo Barrenechea has done well so far

Barrenechea’s move from Villa to Benfica was officially announced in July 2025, with the 24-year-old Argentine arriving on a season-long loan for €3 million. The contract features a mandatory buy clause worth €12 million, which will be triggered if Barrenechea makes 15 appearances for Benfica this season, as per reports via SportWitness.

Apart from a fee for his transfer, Villa will earn 30% of the profit should Barrenechea be sold by Benfica in the future, with this sell-on provision capped at €10 million.

Barrenechea has been a key player in their midfield for Benfica so far, and it is fair to assume that he will meet the conditions of a permanent transfer eventually. He has already featured in eight matches for the club, starting all games.

Barrenechea needs to leave Villa

The midfielder does not have a future at Aston Villa, and he will look to sort out a permanent exit from the club soon. Joining Benfica permanently would be ideal for him. It is clear that they value him, and he will get regular opportunities with them. The player is young enough to improve further, and he needs to play regularly in order to continue his development.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will be hoping to use the proceeds from his departure to improve their squad. They do not view him as a key part of the plant, and returning to the English club will not make any sense for the player.